Showers, thunderstorms expected through evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chesterfield County until 4:15 p.m.

————————-

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger in parts of the area this evening before quickly dying out for the rest of the overnight. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. The sunny weather will stick around on Wednesday with highs climbing slightly into the middle 90s. We also expect the heat indices to reach the middle and upper 90s this week with some locations possibly hitting 100 degrees.

Rain chances increase for the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend. We will also continue to keep the steamy conditions in place for the next 7 days.

Tonight: Partly cloudy; shower/storm early. Lo: 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Hi: 95 Lo: 71