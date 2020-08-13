Severe storms soak Charlotte area, another round expected Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Severe thunderstorm warnings fired off across the Charlotte area this evening as strong storms moved through. Conditions are settling as they move out.

A weak front nearby and areas of low pressure will keep us in the overall rainy, stormy pattern heading into the weekend. But there’s a little light at the end of the tunnel–Sunday and Monday look drier!

Like the past few days, flooding will be the main concern with slow-moving downpours setting up over many neighborhoods.

8PM FACEBOOK LIVE UPDATE

Most of the rain will develop in the afternoon and evening before gradually fading away into the night. Stay weather aware and remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Most highs will only reach the mid-80s through Saturday. Some areas may touch 90 again Sunday and Monday with the return of more sunshine, but then it’s back into the 80s Tuesday through late next week with more clouds, showers and storms back in the picture.

Tonight: A few showers and storms linger. Mostly cloudy. Low 72.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 86.