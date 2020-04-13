Severe thunderstorms bring down trees, power lines in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Reports of downed trees and powerlines flooded in early Monday morning as a line of intense storms moved into Charlotte and surrounding areas.

My camera is somewhere underneath these large tree branches that fell moments after I finished my live shot! Thank God for saving grace. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/xXY1iMmE3d — Jamal Goss (@GossJamalFox46) April 13, 2020

Downed traffic lights shut down Westinghouse Boulevard at S. Tryon Street. A power line caught fire on Providence Road near Rea Road, leaving thousands without power in the area.

CMPD directing traffic around intersection at S. Tryon & Westinghouse. Power lines are down. Just one spot of many across the QC. pic.twitter.com/MdX2uLK1XE — Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattonFOX46) April 13, 2020

Power lines down at S. TRYON & Westinghouse Blvd. CMPD is directing traffic. Traffic lights are broken and down on the ground. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/ezFSQlhRT1 — Ann Wyatt Little (@AnnWyattonFOX46) April 13, 2020

A Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of the Charlotte area Monday morning.

The strong line of storms has left at least 12 dead across the South and has knocked out power to at least 217,000 customers as of 8:10 a.m. Monday, Duke Energy reports.

The majority of the outages are reported around the Charlotte area with more than 44,000 outages.

Thunderstorms are expected to end around 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 13.