Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mecklenburg, Gaston, Lincoln counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Mecklenburg, Lincoln, and Gaston counties on Sunday. As of now the warning expires at 3:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported heavy storms near Huntersville and Mt. Holly. 60 MPH wind gusts were recorded and minor hail, downed trees and power lines could be possible.

Holiday weekend temperatures have been in the low 90s.

Rain chances increase as we head into the week as a couple of disturbances affect the region. Most of the activity will be during the afternoon and evening hours, so keep your eye to the sky. High temperatures are expected to be back in the 80s for most of the workweek.

Sunday: Partly sunny; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lo: 72

Monday: Partly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 90

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android