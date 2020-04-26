Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mecklenburg, Gaston and Cabarrus counties

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Mecklenburg, Gaston, and Cabarrus counties until 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

According to the National Weather Service, at 9:37 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte, or near Paw Creek, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE: Radar indicated.

IMPACT: Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include uptown Charlotte, downtown Concord, central Charlotte, northeast Charlotte, east Charlotte, northwest Charlotte, west Concord, Mt Holly, Belmont, and Harrisburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

A few trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Hail can cause major property damage, especially to vehicles. Seek shelter inside an interior room.

Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free 1-800-267-8101.