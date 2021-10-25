Severe storms possible in Charlotte Monday ahead of cold front; more wet weather arrives later this week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday is a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day.

After a beautiful weekend, storms move in for the start of the workweek.

Look to see mostly cloudy skies early in the day on Monday as temperatures sit in the low 60s and upper 50s. Clouds will make way to pockets of sunshine during the later morning and early afternoon as highs make a run for the upper 70s.

Showers and storms will start to develop after 4 PM this evening ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. These storms are likely to be quick-moving and pack a powerful punch.

Much of North Carolina will hold on to a slight risk of severe weather with the main threat being damaging winds. We still can’t rule out the chance of an isolated Tornado, though the threat remains very low.

Rain totals won’t be too impressive either so I don’t anticipate any significant flood concerns. Look to see breezy conditions settle in on Tuesday as temperatures bump down to near 70 degrees.

Widespread rain arrives Thursday of this week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Afternoon Storms. High of 79.

Tonight: Storms Taper. Breezy & Cool. Low 54.