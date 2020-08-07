Severe storms impact Charlotte Thursday, showers may linger overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A stalled front plus the heating of the day led to more scattered strong to severe storms across the region Thursday afternoon.

A few showers or rumble of thunder may linger into the night. Otherwise, it’s back to a partly cloudy sky with a little patchy fog in the morning.

The same front will be hanging out over the area Friday, leading to another round of mainly afternoon and evening storms. Although the storm chance continues into the weekend, there likely won’t be as many as the front starts to dissipate.

Tonight: Stray shower/thunder. Partly cloudy. Low 71.

Friday: Partly sunny. Sct’d showers and storms develop. High 90.