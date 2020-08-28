Severe storms expected Saturday as remnants of Laura move north

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As the remnants of Laura scoot by to our north and a cold front approaches, the rain and storm chance will increase by Saturday morning.

From roughly 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain–heavy at times–and embedded storms move through the mountains first, then Charlotte area and points east. Although the risk of severe storms is higher east of us, some storms could still produce damaging wind or even a tornado.

The wind will be gusty through the afternoon as well, up to 30mph. But it will settle by Saturday night, and Sunday is looking drier. It won’t last long though, we’ll be back to scattered storms again Monday.

Stay weather aware and check in with FOX 46 Charlotte for updates!





Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance shower/t’storm. Low 74.

Saturday: Rain & storms through early afternoon. Breezy. High 87.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Small chance shower. 71/90.