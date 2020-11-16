Seasonal weather returns with cool temps and plenty of sun throughout the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday will start on a sunny and dry note and that will set the tone for the rest of the week.
Expect highs to hit the low 60s today and tomorrow which is exactly average for this time of the year. A front will move through the area tomorrow bringing another reinforcing shot of cold air with it.
Wednesday into Thursday highs will only make it into the 50s with lows around the freezing mark.
Temperatures will gradually rebound back to around 70 by Sunday with sunshine expected through that time frame.
In the tropics, Hurricane Iota is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua as a category 4 storm. Iota will likely make landfall right around the same area Eta did just two weeks ago.
Today: Sunny. Hi: 63 Lo: 36
Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 62 Lo: 34
