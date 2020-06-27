Air Quality Alert issued with Saharan dust cloud moving across NC

The Saharan dust cloud that has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean and is creeping its way across the Carolinas has prompted an Air Quality Alert in certain parts of North Carolina.

RELATED: Saharan dust Q&A: Densest plume in decades bringing hazy, colorful skies to Gulf coast

Fox 46 Meteorologist Amanda Cox says the cloud will make its way across the Carolinas this weekend and then head back out to the Atlantic.

Air Quality Alerts have been issued in Alexander, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Watauga, and Wilkes counties. Multiple counties state that a high volume of concentrated particles may affect air quality.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The Air Quality Alert is in effect until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The dust cloud moved through Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and officials in Kentucky this morning warned of poor air quality and hazardous conditions.

José Alamo, a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico, said the worst days for the U.S. territory would be Monday and Tuesday as the plume travels toward the U.S. southeast coast. The main international airport in San Juan was reporting only 5 miles (8 kilometers) of visibility.

The mass of extremely dry and dusty air known as the Saharan Air Layer forms over the Sahara Desert and moves across the North Atlantic every three to five days from late spring to early fall, peaking in late June to mid-August, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It can occupy a roughly two-mile thick layer in the atmosphere, the agency said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46: