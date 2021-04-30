RED FLAG WARNING: Warm, dry air blows in behind cold front; avoid outdoor burning

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunshine and warm temps will be around the area Friday with highs hitting the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Drier air is also filtering in behind the cold front bringing us less humid conditions this afternoon.

Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch is in effect for parts of the area, so avoid outdoor burning today. A Wind Advisory is also in affect for the Mountains and Foothills until midnight tonight. Windy conditions will be a big factor this afternoon with gusts up 25-35 mph at times (50-60 mph in the Mountains/Foothills).

Beautiful weather will stick around this weekend with lots of sunshine both days. High temperatures will hit the middle 70s on Saturday before climbing back to 80 degrees on Sunday.

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 80

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lo: 47

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. Hi: 76