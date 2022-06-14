(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert day ahead on Tuesday with triple-digit temps expected and a heat index of over 110 degrees in some spots.

Conditions start off in the mid to upper 70s with dew points already in the 70s. This will make for a warm and muggy start before highs make a run for 100 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

With the limited ability to cool off today, the heat index or “real feel” temperatures will be more in the way of 105 to 110 degrees!

We have an Excessive Heat Warning in effect today from noon until 8 PM for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Union, Chester, & York counties with dangerous heat expected. Areas outside of our mountain counties and surrounding the Queen City will see a Heat Advisory for the same time frame.

Isolated and widely scattered storms will also be possible today with the potential for some to pack some damaging winds. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place for our entire area throughout the day.

The main threat from these storms will likely be damaging winds and the potential for large hail at times. Heavy downpours can lead to some ponding & pooling in low-lying areas.

Tonight will dip into the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies lingering. The heat sticks around through mid-week with Wednesday peaking in the upper 90s and a heat index of over 100 degrees yet again.

We’ll stay hot and unsettled through the second half of the week with relief arriving this weekend while still being hot. Highs will be near 90 for the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Sweltering! High: 100.

Tonight: Warm & Muggy. Low: 75.