(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are heating up again today!

Temperatures throughout the Queen City and surrounding areas are warm, starting in the low 70s and upper 60s. Dew points are in the 60s as well which makes for a sticky and muggy start.

Conditions will only get muggier and more humid as temps continue to rise.

Friday will be mostly sunny and HOT and humid, peaking in the mid to upper 90s and likely breaking the record high of 95 degrees set back in 1964.

It’s important to take care of yourself when temperatures get this hot by drinking plenty of water, taking frequent breaks from the heat, and making sure to check on others for signs of heat sickness!

Air quality will be compromised as well which can make things difficult for those with asthma or sensitive lungs.

Friday night will dip into the low 70s before rebounding into the low 90s to start the weekend. There’s a slight chance that an afternoon shower or storm can develop with moisture locked in place but the better chance comes on Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Sunday peaks near 90 with afternoon storms likely. Look for wet weather to linger into the start of next week.

Conditions will be seasonable and unsettled through much of next week.

Today: Hot & Humid. High: 96.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 70.