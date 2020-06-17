NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Record cold day in Charlotte, rain continues throughout evening

8P DIGITAL UPDATE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s a rainy, chilly June day across the Carolinas.

The high temp at Charlotte was 61, breaking the old record ‘cool’ high temperature of 62 from 1965.

The highest rainfall totals were north of Charlotte, from Rowan County through the Statesville area and around Hickory. Up to 2-3″ has fallen over the past 24 hours. Most of the lingering rain tonight will fall in those same areas.

Wednesday will still be on the cool side, but with highs closer to 70 in the afternoon. There won’t be quite as much rain, with the showers more scattered in nature. A few peeks of sun are possible as well.

Low pressure, the system that’s been sitting over our area and responsible for the wet & chilly weather, will finally move out by the weekend.

A warming trend will begin on Thursday, and last through early next week. Highs will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend, as summer officially begins! Father’s Day on Sunday is looking brighter and hot.

Tonight: Areas of rain. Patchy fog. Low 57.

Wednesday: Sct’d showers, t’storm possible. High 70.