Rainy weather continues into Tuesday as cold front lingers near Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our cold front is still lingering across the Carolinas, it stays cool and damp Tuesday.

The front is sitting right across North Carolina and will continue to sag south today. Expect cloudy skies, and a few showers possible this afternoon. The soaking moisture has shifted south with the front, so I think our heavy rain threat will be more minimal than yesterday.

Clouds keep us 10-15 degrees below average with highs struggling for 80 degrees!

The last few showers roll through tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The front clears tomorrow, bringing back mostly sunny skies and warm upper 80s. An isolated storm could bubble on the heat, humidity but most stay dry.

The summery pattern takes hold again through the end of the week. A few clouds during the day, hot and humid lower 90s, and isolated storm chances. Stay cool!

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Today: Scattered showers/ storms. High: 80.

Tonight: A few showers. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer, isolated storm. High: 89.