Rainy start to the week with more showers, storms expected Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Talk about a rainy, stormy start to the week! All of that heavy rain led to flooding in some neighborhoods, especially Stanly and Rowan Counties.

While we won’t get quite as much rain tonight, a few passing showers or a thunderstorm will still be a possibility.

As a stalled front lingers nearby, expect more scattered showers and storms to develop Tuesday afternoon. The morning is looking drier, but fog may be an issue in spots. Highs top out in the mid-80s.

Wednesday through Friday is drier! Still a small rain chance Wednesday, but most places stay dry. But as rain chances go down, temperatures go up. Highs return to the 90s for the end of the week, with “feels like” temps around 100.

RELATED: SERIOUS FLOODING LEAVES HOMES DAMAGED, WASHES CARS AWAY IN SALISBURY

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers, t’storm. Patchy fog. Low 73.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Sct’d showers and storms develop. High 85.