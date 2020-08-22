Rainy end to the week brings threat of flooding to some areas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A rainy finish to the week as widespread rain, heavy at times, moved through the region Friday morning and afternoon.

Flooding developed in some neighborhoods, and will continue to be the main threat with any additional downpours through tonight.

The rain chance is lower for Saturday and Sunday, so many of us will get a dry weekend. However, it’s not zero, so continue to be on the lookout for pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Next week is looking like typical summer weather–a few storms can’t be ruled out each day, and with more sunshine, highs will top out around 90. We’re keeping an eye on development in the tropics, too.

As two systems head into the Gulf of Mexico, there’s a chance some of that tropical moisture gets pulled our way by later next week. Stay tuned!

Tonight: A few showers, t’storm. Low 69.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers & storms. High 85.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, slight chance t’storm. 68/87.