Rainy and cold start to Thursday gives way to even colder weather, frost in Charlotte through the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are wet and cold to start the day with the warmest temperatures likely already being felt. Look for scattered shows to linger throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Skies will clear this evening and overnight ushering in some of the coldest conditions we’ve felt so far this season! High pressure will build out of the north delivering low to mid-30s for much of the region

With overnight temperatures dipping into the 30s we have a Freeze Warning in place for counties surrounding the Queen City and a Frost Advisory for Mecklenburg County and areas south.

Friday will be well below normal with temperatures in the 30s to start and only peaking in the mid to upper 50s. Sunshine will linger into the weekend with overnight lows staying in the mid-30s.

Next week will be dry to start with a warm-up bringing us into the 70s by mid-week!

What a Ride!

Today: Cold & Wet. High of 46.

Tonight: Cold & Clearing. Low 34.