Rain will lighten up on Valentine’s Day but will continue throughout the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Staying a bit damp overnight with cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 30s.

The mountains could see a bit of freezing rain overnight into Sunday morning causing some slick spots to develop.

Area of fog will be possible across the area overnight and on Sunday reducing visibility, so make sure to drive carefully.

More rain will be possible on Sunday as a storm passed by to our southeast. Most of the rain on Sunday will be light with parts of the day staying dry.

Rainfall totals for the rest of the weekend will be around 0.5” or less with the highest amount in our southeast counties. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 40s.

The damp and dreary stretch will stick around through much of the week with several waves of rain expected at times. With all of this moisture around you will need to be careful on the roads and watch for fog to develop in some locations.

Temperatures will slowly rebound back into the 50s for the workweek.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with shower/drizzle, fog. Lo: 35

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Hi: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Hi: 52 Lo: 39