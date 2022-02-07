Rain, sleet, freezing rain possible in Charlotte area Monday morning; wet weather tapers off during afternoon

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wet weather this morning will deliver rain for much of Charlotte, but watch out for Freezing Rain and Sleet for areas north of the Queen City up I-77 and along I-40.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect this morning for Burke, Caldwell, Alexander, Cleveland, Iredell, & Rowan counties until 10 AM this morning.

The main areas of concern will be the bridges and overpasses as they are likely to ice over first. Elsewhere we can expect to see slick roadways mainly due to wet weather.

Temperatures will hover in the 30s for most of the morning before showers taper off making way for partly sunny skies. Highs will make a run for the low 40s this afternoon before ushering a cold and clearing evening.

Tonight will likely be partly cloudy with lows dipping into the low-30s. Tuesday will rebound into the mid-50s which is near normal for this time of year.

Look for sunny and pleasant conditions to dominate throughout the week as a warming trend gets us to near 60 by mid-week. Our next chance of rain doesn’t come back until Sunday to finish off the weekend.

Today: AM Showers and Cloudy. High of 43.

Tonight: Clearing Skies and Cold. Low 31.