(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Grab those umbrellas, rain boots, and raincoats. You’re going to need it!

We are looking at a wet start this Wednesday morning with pockets of light to heavy rain tracking north and east. Temperatures are locked in the upper 40s and low 50s making for a chilly start.

Intermittent rain and isolated storms will be possible for much of the day as clouds linger overhead as well. Look to see highs peak right around 60 degrees today with showers tapering off in the evening.

New rainfall amounts will be close to about a quarter of an inch of rain by Thursday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s making for another chilly start.

Thursday will see scattered light rain and mostly cloudy skies as cooler conditions take hold. Temps will be limited to the low 50s for much of the day.

Friday will rebound back into the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies and a brief break in rain chances. That break will only last until Friday night when a cold front crosses the Queen City.

This will bring another and final round of rain for the Carolinas and potential snow for our higher elevations and western-facing slopes in the mountains.

Next week will see a gradual warm-up to near 70 degrees by Tuesday.

Today: Rainy & Cool. High of 60.

Tonight: Chilly & Cloudy. Low 45.