Rain showers linger near Charlotte through Thursday morning; unsettled weather pattern lasts through Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cloud cover and increasing moisture courtesy of Nicholas has formed into light showers across the Queen City for your Thursday morning. Temperatures will hover near 70 for much of the morning as showers slowly taper off.

This afternoon will make a run for the low 80s as clouds lock in overhead. Light winds out of the north shouldn’t cause any issues so it wouldn’t be a bad idea to check out the Knights game at Truist Field as they take on Durham. First pitch is set for 7:04 PM with temperatures near 80 and cloudy skies.

Friday morning will be near 70 degrees again with clouds rounding out the workweek. We’ll warm up just a little bit more on Friday with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Typically we sit near 83 degrees this time of year.

Rain chances ease up a bit for the weekend but not completely. Can’t rule out an isolated afternoon storm as temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s Saturday & Sunday.

Afternoon storm chances will stick around for next week with Fall starting on Wednesday!

Today: Morning showers with clouds lingering. High of 82.

Tonight: Cloudy & Warm. Low 69.