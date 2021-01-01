Rain rings in the New Year: Cold front brings heavy rain, thunderstorm threat to Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 2021 is beginning much the same way 2020 ended–damp and rainy!

An approaching cold front will bring periods of rain–heavy at times–through the afternoon and evening. A few storms may develop as well, with damaging wind the main threat.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE, LOCAL WEATHER ALERTS

The higher risk of damaging storms will be south of Charlotte and over parts of South Carolina. Even outside of any gusty storms, it’ll be breezy with some gusts around 20 mph.

The rain tapers off as the front moves east tomorrow morning.

We then get some dry time Saturday afternoon as temperatures soar into the 60s. But the front will stall near the coast, and as a wave of low pressure rides along the boundary, another round of rain moves in Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Most of it will move out by Sunday afternoon.

New Year’s Day: Rain, heavy at times. T’storm possible. Breezy. High 53.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE