Rain returns: Scattered showers and storms possible through Saturday, some may turn severe

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday, the Charlotte area will see considerable rain for the first time in over a week. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day with a round of scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

The rain will die out overnight and then another round of scattered showers and storms will swing through the FOX 46 viewing area Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of the storms over the next two days could become strong-to-severe with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns.

There is a chance for rain VERY early in the morning on Sunday. Otherwise, the Sunday forecast looks great with sunny skies and a high near 78 degrees.

Next week looks great as well with sunny and dry conditions Monday through Thursday. Highs will consistently top out in the 70s through that time period.

Today: Partly sunny. 30% showers/storms. Hi: 78 Lo: 60

Tomorrow: 60% showers/storms. Hi: 77 Lo: 61

