Rain, humidity on the way as unsettled weather churns on the coast

8P NEIGHBORHOOD STORM WATCH UPDATE

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- An easterly flow and low pressure offshore will continue to push more moisture into our area the rest of the week. This means more humidity, more clouds, some rain and a few storms. Time to grab the umbrella again!

The rain won’t be widespread and terribly heavy, but just plan on the chance you could run into a shower at any point during your day!

The chance of spotty showers and storms will continue through the end of the week and weekend.

High temperatures won’t get too hot–mainly in the low-mid 80s the next seven days.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Low 70.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Sct’d showers, t’storm possible. High 81.