Rain has returned: Cold, soaking rain expected through Tuesday afternoon

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be cold and wet as a soaking rain will be around the area through the morning and afternoon hours.

The rain will eventually taper off as we head into this evening. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s this afternoon. Expect between .25-.75″ of total rainfall today.

There will be a break in the rainfall on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies expected for our St. Patrick’s Day forecast. High temperatures will rebound into the 60s as well.

Wednesday night into Thursday is when our next storm system will arrive and it’ll bring some fireworks into the area. Expect showers and strong storms with heavy rain, lightning, thunder and gusty winds of up to 60 mph during the afternoon hours.

The rain will taper off by Friday and nice weekend weather is on the way. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s through Sunday.

Today: 90% showers. Hi: 52 Lo: 44

Tomorrow: 20% showers. Mostly cloudy. Hi: 66 Lo: 55

