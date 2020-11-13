Rain clears out, ushering in cooler temps and sunny skies to kick off the weekend; flood threat remains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will start with cooler temperatures and low cloudiness. The clouds will clear by this afternoon and the sun will finally come back out.

Flooding will continue to be a concern for the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area.

A Voluntary Evacuation Order has been issued for residents in the Riverside Drive area. Residents in this area are advised to evacuate immediately and seek higher ground.

Highs will be mild again topping out in the 70s but tomorrow, a quick shot of cooler air will push in with highs in the 60s.

Warmer weather will return Sunday but another cold front will swing through the area. In the short term that front will put a 30% chance for showers in the forecast.

In the long term, the front will drop temperatures big time heading into next week. Expect below average highs in the low 60s and 50s next week with lows in the 30s.

Today: Becoming sunny. Hi: 73 Lo: 44

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 65 Lo: 49

