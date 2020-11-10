Rain chances return Tuesday; heavy rain, storms expected through Thursday

Today will be another cloudy and mild day with scattered showers around.

Overnight heavier showers move in and stick around through Thursday as moisture from Eta swings through our area.

Between 1-3″ of rainfall is possible with locally higher amounts from the northwestern Piedmont into the foothills.

Flooding will be a major concern and there is also a low-end severe weather threat.

Friday is now trending drier with just a slim 20% chance for showers. Another cold front will swing through on Saturday and spike chances for rain again.

Sunday will start with showers but will likely dry out by later in the evening.

Today: 30% showers. Partly cloudy Hi: 75 Lo: 67

Tomorrow: 100% heavy showers and storms. Hi: 74 Lo: 70

