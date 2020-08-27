Rain chances increase for Charlotte as Hurricane Laura takes aim at Texas-Louisiana line

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s going to be hot, hot, hot and humid! We went back into the 90s today, and we’ll be here for a couple more days!

As they say–it’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity, and we’re feeling that, too. It’s made for “feels like” temps around the triple-digits, and that will continue tomorrow as well.

There are only small chances of cooling showers and storms through Friday.

8 PM FACEBOOK LIVE UPDATE

A better chance of rain comes on Saturday as remnant tropical moisture from Hurricane Laura heads into the Carolinas.

Plan for possible rain and storms for your Saturday plans, along with breezy conditions. Wind gusts may be higher in the mountains, around 40 mph. We’ll be tracking!

Sunday will be the drier half of the weekend. Then it’s back to afternoon shower and storm chances next week.





HURRICANE LAURA UPDATE

Laura has strengthened to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, heading toward the Upper Texas/SW Louisiana coast tonight.

After it makes landfall, it will quickly weaken to a tropical storm as it heads toward Little Rock, Arkansas.

An incoming cold front will then push it east toward the Mid-Atlantic region, with a path north of Charlotte. We’ll get some showers, storms and breezy conditions Friday night into Saturday.