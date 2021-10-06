Rain chances continue around Charlotte as moisture pours into the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Not much has changed with our current setup as moisture continues to pour into the southeast out of the Gulf of Mexico. Southerly flow will keep us under mostly cloudy skies and deliver rain and storm chances for Wednesday as well as the second half of the workweek.

We start the day off near 70s degrees again with widely scattered showers and isolated storms. Wednesday afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few peeks of sunshine.

Look to see temperatures make a run for 80s degrees today with a chance of isolated showers and storms developing late in the afternoon and evening.

Rain will likely become more widespread into the evening and linger overnight. Thursday can feature another wet start with lows dipping into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Spotty shower and storm chances will stick around into the weekend with high pressure taking over on Sunday to usher in some drier conditions.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Showers & Storms possible. High of 80.

Tonight: Cloudy with lingering showers. Low 68.