(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert day as showers and storms are poised to impact the Queen City and surrounding areas.

An approaching cold front has delivered mostly cloudy skies and showers for the early morning as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 60s. Winds have been consistent and gusty, coming out of the south between 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Showers will spread east of I-77 in the mid-morning hours as storms approach from the west. Look to see the highest impacts in terms of heavy rain and isolated storms arrive between 11 AM and 2 PM.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

These storms will have the potential to become severe as a slight risk for severe weather stretches from the Hudson Valley in New York to the Panhandle of Florida. The main threats from these storms will be damaging winds, localized flooding, and a slight chance of an isolated tornado.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Be sure to stay weather aware through the late morning and early afternoon hours especially if you plan on traveling. Be sure to download the Pinpoint Weather App for up-to-the-minute updates on Alerts, Watches, & Warnings.

Despite the wet and blustery start, skies will make way for sunshine late in the day and allow some brief warming to occur. Highs will make a run for the mid-70s this afternoon as we head into the evening.

Thursday night into Friday will dip into the upper 40s as winds ease up heading into the end of the workweek. Friday will rebound to near normal in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Conditions will be warm and dry through the weekend with a gradual warming trend taking hold early next week. Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.

Today: Cloudy, windy and Warm with Showers & Storms. High: 75.

Tonight: Breezy & Cool. Low: 49.