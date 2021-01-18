Quiet weather expected through mid-week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a nice, dry start to the week, quiet weather will prevail through mid-week. That is, outside of the mountains!

As a weak cold front moves in Tuesday, the mountains will see another round of mixed rain and snow showers. Any additional accumulation will likely stay under an inch.

Wednesday will also be windy in the mountains, with breezy conditions in the Charlotte area. Otherwise expect lots of sun with highs in the 50s.

The next disturbances move in Thursday with the chance of showers lasting into Friday. More snow will develop in the mountains before clearing kicks in for the weekend.





Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 32.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 57.