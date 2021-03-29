Pleasant weather to start the week; another strong cold front brings chilly temps by Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be a sunny and pleasant day with clear skies and highs in the middle-70s.

Tomorrow looks great as well with mostly sunny skies and a bump in temperatures to 70 degrees.

Another cold front will swing through the area on Wednesday bringing another round of showers and storms into the area. Chances for storms will be around 60% with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main concerns.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The end of the workweek will be chilly with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing.

The weather will rebound just in time for Easter with sunny skies and highs near 70 degrees on Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 65 Lo: 42

Tomorrow: 10% showers. Partly sunny. Hi: 70 Lo: 56

Have a great day!