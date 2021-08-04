Pleasant weather settles over Charlotte with cooler temps, drier air through Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds as drier air continues to filter into the region. Temperatures will remain below average today with highs topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

This comfortable stretch will linger through the end of the week with highs holding in the 80s under partly sunny skies. Rain chances increase on Saturday as a disturbance pass by to our south and east. This storm system should exit quickly leaving us with plenty of sunshine for Sunday.

We will see a big warm-up by Sunday with highs climbing back into the 90s. Humidity levels will also be increasing giving us some sticky summer weather for the start of the week.

Today: Clouds and sun. Hi: 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfy. Lo: 64

Thursday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 85