‘Picture perfect’ weather Tuesday as warming trend begins; rain returns to Charlotte to end the week

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re looking at a picture-perfect day to kick off the new month!

Tuesday is off to a cold start but temps aren’t too far off from where they should be this time of year. We start things off in the upper 20s and low 30s under mostly clear skies before some significant warming throughout the day.

Highs this afternoon will peak in the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be coming out of the north northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Look to see our warming trend continue through mid-week with upper 50s expected for Wednesday and 60s likely for Thursday & Friday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Rain chances increase for the second half of the week as a cold front brings scattered showers on Thursday ahead of a low pressure system that delivers more widespread rain on Friday.

Totals by Saturday morning should be anywhere between half an inch of rain to an inch and a half for some of our mountain counties.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Cooler temperatures return Saturday with another round of wet weather arriving Sunday with some chilly conditions.

Today: Pleasant & Sunny. High of 55.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low 32.