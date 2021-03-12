Pattern shift: The beautiful stretch of weather comes to an end; rain, cool temps reenter the forecast

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday will be the last pleasantly warm day of this beautiful stretch of weather. Expect a high near 80 degrees this afternoon with increasing cloudiness into this evening.

By tomorrow a cold front will push south across the viewing area bringing more clouds, cooler highs in the 60s, and a slim 20% chance for showers. Expect more of the same on Sunday.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

By Monday evening a stronger front will approach and move across the viewing area on Tuesday. The front will bring fairly heavy rain into the picture.

Rain chances go down on Wednesday.

Today: Partly sunny. 20% showers. Hi: 80 Lo: 54

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. 20% showers. Hi: 67 Lo: 50