Pattern shift ahead: Cold front blows through Thursday evening; cooler days ahead

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs hitting the middle and upper 80s Thursday afternoon. Clouds and sunshine will be across the area today as a cold front approaches from the west. The wind will be a bit breezy this afternoon with gusts up 25-30 mph at times.

A few showers and t’storms could pop up later this evening and overnight, but the front is moisture starved and precipitation will not be much.

The wet weather will move out early on Friday leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be much cooler behind the front on Friday with highs topping out in the upper 70s.

Beautiful weather will take over for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. Hi: 87

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with shower/storm. Lo: 64

Friday: Early shower. Clouds and sun. Hi: 79