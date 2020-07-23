Pattern of high heat, daytime showers and storms continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After a dry start to the day, scattered storms developed Thursday afternoon, and may linger over some neighborhoods until just past midnight.

Most activity will be done by daybreak Friday, but get ready for another round of storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Once again, some storms could turn severe, with damaging wind the main threat. Hail can’t be ruled out, along with brief flooding from slow-moving downpours. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors, and turn around, don’t drown!

The hot, humid, off-and-on stormy pattern doesn’t change for the weekend. Continue to stay weather aware if you’ll be outside in the afternoons and evenings.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lingering showers & storms. Low 73.

Friday: Clouds & some sun. Sct’d storms develop. High 91.