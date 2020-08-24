Overcast skies and scattered showers on tap to start the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday will be a cloudy day with scattered showers and storms around. Temperatures will stay in the 80’s for the first part of the week. On Wednesday temperatures will rise above normal and stay that way heading into the weekend.

The end of the workweek is still a bit up for discussion depending on what happens with both Tropical systems in the Gulf. As of now, it looks like Friday could be the most stormy day as the remnants of Laura could cross through the Carolina’s at that point.

Speaking of the tropics, we are closely watching Tropical Storms Marco and Laura as they make their way to the Gulf Coast. Marco is expected to make landfall late Monday near New Orleans as a Category 1 hurricane. Laura will follow in behind making landfall as a Cat. 2 hurricane Wednesday night along the border of Texas and Louisiana. Make sure to stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 88 Lo: 71

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 89 Lo: 71