Scientists rate fall foliage in the Carolinas a ‘9 out of 10’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – “It’s nothing but awe,” fall color in the mountains of the Carolinas is simply breathtaking. It draws in people from all over the country to see it. We met tourists from as far as Florida and Texas.

But for App State biologist Dr. Howie Neufeld, this is his Super Bowl. An expert in fall foliage, Dr. Neufeld looks forward to the cool sunny days and chilly clear nights, the perfect set-up for bursting colors.

In fact, he rates this year’s color a 9 out of 10, the best color that we’ve gotten in the last couple of years thanks to cool temperatures actually cooperating.

As seasons shift, summer is lingering longer and fall is getting warmer. “I’ve noticed in the last couple years we’ve had more warm falls than normal ones like this one,” Dr. Neufeld recounts. In Charlotte, fall has warmed a degree since 1970, with three more fall days running above average.

Trees rely on changes in temperature and day length to prompt their color. The ones that depend more on sunlight will change regardless as the days get shorter. “But the ones queuing in on temperature will say ‘Oh it’s warm, it’s still summer, I’ll keep my leaves’ and then they won’t turn color until later” explains Dr. Neufeld.

This causes the fall color to be mistimed, delayed, shortened, and staggered, “instead of all coming to a crescendo at one time it gets spread out, so some trees are early and then a little later, and then a little later, and a little later.”

Warming temperatures are expected to significantly impact the fall color season in the Northeast, but Dr. Neufeld is optimistic about the Carolinas “I think we’ll always have color, it’ll just be, it just may change as to which trees are the dominant ones.”

Which is good news because if you haven’t heard, fall in the Carolinas is…”it’s just beautiful.”

