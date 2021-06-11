One more round: Showers and storms to flare up again Saturday; weather begins to clear into next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Showers and storms developed on another warm and humid Friday evening, but once again, most will fade away overnight. After another mostly dry start to the day Saturday, expect another round of storms in spots in the afternoon and evening.

A front will drop in from the north, giving us the extra lift in the atmosphere for storm development. While the threat for any severe storms continues to be low, flooding is again the biggest concern. Stay weather aware, and when thunder roars, go indoors!

It won’t be a total weekend washout, though! Behind the front on Sunday, it’s going to be drier! The chance of showers will linger in the mountains however. But for the most part, it will be a drier finish to the weekend.

Storm chances next week are much lower. Behind another front Tuesday, we’ll even feel less humid by the end of the week!

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Lingering shower possible. Low 70.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. Sct’d showers and storms develop. High 84.

Sunday: Partly sunny. 68/87.