On the rise: Weather stays dry as temps inch toward 90s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The song remains the same– warm and dry, warm and dry. Soon we’ll be saying HOT and dry.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather, leading to hotter temperatures each day into next week, and continued dry conditions. Highs reach the mid-80s Thursday and Friday, and it’s looking like we’ll get our first 90-degree day of the year this weekend.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Perfect pool weather!

It’s hot, but the humidity remains low until next week. As it returns, the chance of a few showers or storms bubbling up increases a bit. We’ll be feeling near-record heat next week, as highs reach the low and mid-90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 85.