EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials and beachgoers in coastal towns like Emerald Isle are on high alert for an increase of rip currents this weekend.

“We make sure the kids are in zones where we can see them if we’re not right by, so they don’t go run in a wave and get lost,” said beachgoer Abbey Howes.

Howes and her family visiting the Crystal Coast from Indiana, and they say they kept up to date on the weather conditions ahead of the weekend.

“We’ve talked to our boys. We have a 5-year-old, a 9-year-old, and a 14-year-old to make sure our 5-year-old’s wearing his life jacket — he stays with the older kids or us parents of course,” said Howes.

And even though they’re not from the area, they know what flags to look out for.

“The yellow and red means that there’s a lifeguard on duty,” Howes said. “The yellow is a warning. Red is no-go, red is bad.”

Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue Coordinator William Matthias said they’ve been working closely with the National Weather Service to keep an eye on the ocean conditions.

“They gave us a heads up at 7:20 (Friday) morning regarding an increase in rip currents going into the later part of the weekend, entering the early part of next week,” said Matthias.

He said they’ve increased their lifeguard presence on the beach strand this year.

“On any day, especially over the weekends, we’ll have nine lifeguards patrolling the beach strand. Seven of those lifeguards will be on from a 10:30 to 6 standpoint with two guards staying over until 8 at night,” said Matthias.

As for Howes and her family, they’re taking extra precautions this weekend.

“We’re not going into deep,” Howes said. “No silly stuff. No horseplay.”

Matthias said they’ve rescued about 20-30 people in the last two months, with a recent uptick over Memorial Day Weekend. He reminded beachgoers to know and understand the flags before they hit the beach.