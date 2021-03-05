Nothing but sun: Clear skies and quiet weather take hold through weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will be a nice day but it will be cooler with high temperatures struggling to reach the 60-degree mark. Clouds will move in later this afternoon and stick around overnight which will keep low temperatures up a bit.

A storm system will pass to our south throughout the day on Saturday but the rain will stay out of the FOX 46 viewing area. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with cool high temperatures in the 50s.

We can expect the same weather into Sunday as well.

On Monday, the wind pattern will shift to out of the southwest and warmer highs will prevail.

By Midweek high temperatures will make it right back into the 70s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The dry weather continues through the next workweek. At this point, the next rain maker could be coming on Saturday of next weekend.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 59 Lo: 33

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 57 Lo: 30

Have an awesome day!