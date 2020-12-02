No more snow… for now; sunny and cool weather settles in before next system approaches Friday

Wednesday will be a sunny and cool day with highs only making it into the mid-50s. More sunshine is on the way tomorrow with slightly milder highs in the upper-50s.
By Friday the clouds increase out ahead of the next storm system that will move through the area Friday night into Saturday.
The system will bring rain across the FOX 46 viewing area with some light snow expected in the mountains.
Sunny skies are expected to return on Sunday and will last into next week with highs staying in the 50s through then.
Today: Sunny. Hi: 54 Low: 26
Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 57 Low: 38
