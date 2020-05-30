Nice weekend of weather ahead in CLT metro

We have a nice weekend ahead!

The cold front across the area will continue to push eastward today sparking a few more showers and thunderstorms. We do not expect much activity this afternoon and much of the day will be dry. Otherwise, look for a mix of clouds and sun today with highs in the middle 80s.

Skies clear out behind the front tonight and bring a beautiful stretch of weather. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s on Sunday under partly sunny skies. The sunshine will stick around through midweek with not a drop of rain in the forecast.

We will see a big warm up by the end of the week with highs soaring into the 90s. Humidity levels will also be climbing making it feel even warmer on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms. Hi: 84

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 62

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Lower humidity. Hi: 79