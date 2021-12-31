New Year’s Eve Weather: More record-breaking heat welcomes the new year in Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday morning starts off foggy in spots with plenty of lingering moisture. But grab the sunglasses– we’ll see more sunshine popping out through the afternoon, as temps warm into the record-breaking low and mid-70s.

If you’re going out New Year’s Eve, there’s only a small chance of rain with temps in the 60s.

A strong cold front will move into the region this weekend, bringing more scattered showers, and possibly a few storms, Saturday into Sunday.

The rain Saturday will be scattered, so many of us will get in plenty of dry time. Sunday is looking more like a washout, with up to three inches of rain possible by Monday morning.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Rain will move out after Monday morning, as colder air rushes in!

Yes, next week marks the return of the winter chill! As cold air rushes in and moisture lingers in the mountains early Monday, some snow is possible. It won’t be much– up to an inch or two is possible in the highest elevations. Just a sign of the colder times ahead!

Next week will overall be colder and drier, with the next rain chance not until next Thursday.

Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance shower. High 73.