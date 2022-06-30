(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New supercomputers were installed into NOAA’s weather and climate operational supercomputing system.

The twin Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Cray supercomputers are called Dogwood and Cactus, named after native flowers in Virginia and Arizona where they reside.

These new supercomputers are three times as fast as the old ones. They are currently ranked as the 49th and 50th fastest computers in the world by TOP500.

They will have the ability to capture more realistic model physics that can better capture cloud formation, precipitation, and the most isolated thunderstorms. Forecasts will get more clear and accurate thanks to faster speeds and more storage.

Our very high-resolution models will be able to capture even smaller features like isolated severe thunderstorms with more accuracy. This will result in more certainty and more lead time when it comes to warnings.

This also will get us an upgrade to our U.S. Global Forecast System, or the GFS model meteorologists use to forecast. An upgrade means more certainty and more accuracy in longer-term forecast trends.

We will also get a launch of a new hurricane forecast model, the Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System, or HAFS. This will be in operation hopefully by next year, after some tests and evaluation.

The old supercomputers will serve as backup.

