Neighbors, business owners in Uptown devastated by flood damage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Flooded cars lined the street off Summit Avenue in uptown Charlotte Thursday. Businesses were destroyed and objects were carried into the street when the floodwater rose chest-deep in just minutes.

“It’s devastating. People’s livelihoods are in this building. Small businesses are in this building. People who have faced the hardships and trauma of 2020, as a year, are in this building,” property manager Morgan Tran said.

Within minutes, heavy rain sent floodwater rushing inside a private art gallery, a bakery and several small businesses on Bryant Street. Several people were inside and evacuated before becoming trapped. The property manager calls it’s another blow dealt by 2020.

“Of course it’s a struggle to reconcile with that. What do you do? It’s a natural disaster, there’s nothing anybody can do,” said Tran.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Just down the street, cars were submerged in water.

“The fire department was there at the time and they were checking vehicles all over here just making sure no one was inside,” Clayton Dixon told FOX 46.

Dixon’s car was submerged in water as the rain fell all throughout the Queen City.

“When I came out here about 30 minutes ago there was water all the way up to where you’d sit down,” he said.

Wrecker Joe Hancock tells FOX 46 the calls were non-stop Thursday, however, he stopped to help an officer move a light pole that floated into the middle of the street.

“You don’t know what you’re finding. You don’t what’s down there, you don’t know what has washed up under the car, you don’t know what’s in there. There could be a live power line up the road and you don’t even know it and it’s in the water and you can get electrocuted,” Hancock said.

Neighbors are hoping the community will be supportive in the long road to recovery and the days beyond.

“We know that the communities in Charlotte will come to our aid, will support us and we’re grateful for the communities that we are a part of in that way,” Tran said.

There’s still a lot to be cleaned up here and they say it could be weeks before they can put a dollar amount to the damage.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE