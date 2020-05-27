Neighborhood Weather Alert: Widespread, heavy rain expected Wednesday

Clouds hang tough overnight, but with only a few light passing showers or some drizzle. Temperatures fall into the 60s by daybreak as the air stays muggy.

Low pressure starts to move in from the south Wednesday, bringing widespread, heavy-at-times rain in the late afternoon and evening.

Around one to three inches of rain is possible under the heavier showers, which could lead to more flooding issues. A few storms can’t be ruled out as well.

After that system moves out, it doesn’t dry out completely. We’ll still be in the warm and humid zone for the rest of the week and weekend, leading to more scattered showers and storms each day.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few light showers possible. Low 65.

Wednesday: Cloudy. PM rain, t’storm possible. High 74.